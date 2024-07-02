A Tranquil Tuesday before thermometers spike Wednesday

More marine layer clouds blanket the coastal beaches Tuesday. Temperatures warm beautifully and highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s and 90s are expected in the valleys while triple digits impact the interior. Winds will be light and more clouds develop into the overnight hours.

A few areas of clouds and fog develop Wednesday morning but fast clearing is expected. With tons of sunshine early in the morning, the entire area will warm rapidly. Thermometers will spike for inland areas as a wave of heat approaches and record breaking temperatures are possible. The Excessive Heat Warning has now been expanded and extended into Monday of next week. A Heat Advisory is now in place for San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and inland valleys, where temperatures could soar from 85-95 degrees! These could break daily records and the heat can be dangerous for sensitive groups such as the elderly and young children.

Less marine layer influence is expected Thursday which is perfect for your 4th of July firework forecast! It will be a fantastic day for grilling, hiking, picnics and watching firework shows! A few areas of clouds may develop overnight Thursday and clear into Friday morning. The shallow clouds will disappear quickly leaving the sun to warm temperatures rapidly. Friday will be one of the hottest days of the workweek. The entire Central Coast will be well above average and highs climb into triple digits inland and 70s and 80s by the coast. This weekend appears hot and dry as well with the possibility of temperatures nearing 90 degrees in Santa Barbara. Monday appears to be slightly cooler, but not by much. Extended models show that the heat continues, this will be monitored by the First Alert Weather Center!