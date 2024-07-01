Perfect day for some pickleball in the park! Monday July 1st forecast.

Happy first day of July! We are kick starting the month by tracking a record breaking heat wave. The Central Coast begins to warm Monday for the interior areas as temperatures near the triple digits. Marine layer clouds will impact our temperatures, highs warm into the 70s and low 80s.

The first official day of the heatwave begins Tuesday for the interior. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the interior portions of the Central Coast starting at 11am and lasting until 5am Monday. This is an extended period of heat and triple digits numbers and possibly record breaking temperatures. Stay out of the sun and check on those groups prone to heat illness.

Coastal areas will feel the heat by Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect closer to the coast and including the valleys and lasts through Sunday night. Practice heat safety throughout this workweek as the heat continues through at least Friday. The marine layer will help the coasts for the first half of the workweek, but comes increasingly more shallow, providing minimal relief.