Mild temps this weekend before heatwave

We will gradually see temperatures start to increase this weekend before a warming trend starts next week bringing triple digit temperatures to the region around the 4th of July holiday and triggering heat alerts across the region.

An excessive heat watch goes in effect Tuesday morning through Saturday July 6th with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 105 possible for Santa Barbara County Mountains, SLO County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and temperatures up to 115 possible in the valleys, which will bring heat impacts to the coast.

Most coastal areas will see morning clouds but clear skies during the afternoon next week with dry conditions expected.

Temps will more noticeably increase starting Sunday, 70s near the coast and 90s in the valleys. A few degrees of warming continues Monday. The coast will likely feel the effects of the heatwave starting on Wednesday.

Breezy winds are expected next week in the interior areas but likely not strong enough to trigger an advisory as of now.

Warm and hot temperatures are expected beyond the 4th of July and into next Friday.