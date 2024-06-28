A fantastic Friday forecast ahead!

Friday will be the coolest day of the week as a small upper level system passes through. High pressure weakens and onshore flow strengthens, so some areas will see anywhere from a 5-10 degree temperature drop. Highs will be below average and we will make it into the 60s and 70s by the beach. It will be a refreshing day compared to the heat we've seen earlier in the workweek! Head to the beach and grab those picnic baskets.

Marine layer clouds appear Saturday but will likely clear out quickly. Temperatures begin to warm as high pressure from the east begins to shift and expand into the area. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s for the interior.

A few beach communities will wake up to cloudy skies early Sunday morning. Clouds will clear by the middle to later half of the day and temperatures warm even further. Monday will be copy and paste with toasty temperatures and sunny skies by the evening. Minimal change is expected onto the first half of the workweek and we couldn't ask for more perfect temperatures for the 4th of July! Get those BBQ's ready and head outdoors!