GOLETA, Calif. - Matteo Burdick had 18 kill and Koji Hefner tallied 17 kills to lead San Marcos to a four sets victory over Channel League rival Dos Pueblos.

The Royals complete the season sweep over the Chargers by winning 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-19.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara are tied for first in league at 6-1 after the Dons defeated Oxnard in five sets.

DP is a game back but they play at Santa Barbara on Thursday.