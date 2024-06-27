Tracking strong winds and pleasant temperatures Thursday

Strong overnight winds have cleared out clouds for the south facing beaches. A few areas along the coast will wake up to clouds and fog but gray skies give way to sunshine and it'll be another beautiful evening. The only difference from the previous days will be slightly cooler temperatures and stronger winds. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s b y the beaches, 70 and 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior. Winds pick up Thursday evening and wind prone areas will be strong gusts. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4pm for the Gaviota Coast and gusts could be up to 45mph.

Clouds and fog may be slower to clear Friday and a few beaches could see minimal clearing. Due to strong morning winds near the Santa Barbara South Coast, skies will stay clear. It will be the coolest day as a weak system moves through the area. Most temperatures fall a few degrees and remain below average. Still a mild and pleasant evening on tap with a light breeze.

We begin to warm slightly Saturday and further warming Sunday. By the start of next week temperatures rebound back to above average! Its a perfect weekend to be outside hiking, biking or camping, as long as you don't mind a few hours of fog and clouds in the morning. Next week warms beautifully and the extended forecast looks pleasant as well.