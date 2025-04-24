Skip to Content
A Year Reviewed and A Year Projected at Lompoc’s State of the City 2025 Luncheon

State of the City 2025 luncheon in Lompoc
Jarrod Zinn
State of the City 2025 luncheon in Lompoc
Published 10:41 am

LOMPOC, Calif. - The public is invited to attend a presentation by city manager Dean Albro to recognize accomplishments from the previous year, and a sneak peak into the next.

A luncheon, catered by Chef Vilay from Savory & Sweet Eats, is being held at the Dick DeWees community center in Lompoc.

Other members of city staff and the Chamber of Commerce will be present as well, able and willing to engage the public by answering questions and hearing from residents.

While the registration deadline has passed, it will be recorded by TAP TV and after the event is over it will be available for viewing on the City of Lompoc's website.

