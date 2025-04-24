Cool and cloudy Thursday, tracking rain this weekend

The marine layer will reorganize Thursday morning for the south facing beaches while the rest of the coverage zone will wake up to dense clouds misty conditions. The marine layer will be very stubborn to clear for all beaches today as onshore flow lasts through the evening. If winds strengthen similar to yesterday, we may see another break in the clouds here in Santa Barbara, otherwise expect an overcast evening. Temperatures will be exceptionally cool, 50s and low 60s by the beaches and low 70s inland.

More marine clouds formation is expected Friday morning. Misting and drizzle will be a common occurrence in the morning. Temperatures will be rinse and repeat from Thursday and so will cloud coverage.

We have our first chance of measurable rainfall starting Saturday! Low pressure will drop form the Aleutian islands and move right over the Central Coast. This will bring light rainfall starting as early as Friday night and will last through Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts will be close to a half of an inch and it will be on an off bands of light rain. By dinner time Saturday, expect to dry out and skies will clear. Heading into Sunday, high pressure builds in and will bring a nice warming trend just in time for next week!