Rebecca Campbell selected to serve as Finance Director for the City of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the City of Santa Maria announced that Rebecca Campbell has been hired as the new Finance Director.

Campbell first day in the new position will be May 5, 2025, shared the City of Santa Maria in a press release about the new addition to the city government.

The 32 employees of the City of Santa Maria's Finance Department manage revenues, expenditures, investments, purchases, accounting, and the current $291 million city budget detailed the City of Santa Maria.

"I am honored to join the City of Santa Maria, and I’m excited to work collaboratively with this team to create a stronger and successful financial future for Santa Maria," said Campbell.

Campbell currently is a consultant for San Benito County and before that, served as an Assistant County Administrative Officer for San Luis Obispo County's $1 billion budget for FY 2024-2025.

From 2017 to 2021, Campbell served as the Chief Administrative Officer for Kings County where she managed the daily operations of the county's $445 million budget after working in the agency for 12 year.

Campbell earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and served in the U.S. Navy for ten years as an Electronics Technician where she was named Navy Sailor of the Year in 2001.

In addition to her roles above, Campbell has also served a member of the Secretary/Treasurer of the Statewide California Association of County Executives Organization, Operations Board Member for Central Coast Community Energy, and a Committee Member of the Pioneer Elementary School Site Council.