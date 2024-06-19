Tracking marine clouds and pleasant temperatures for the first day of summer!

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday at 3pm for the Santa Barbara southwest coast. Winds could gust up to 45mph near the Gaviota Coast, high profile vehicles are advised to take caution. Winds could draw in smoke from surrounding wildfires which will reduce air quality. By early Thursday morning, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire and the gusty wind pattern will come to a close.

The first official day of summer begins Thursday! Marine clouds and visibility issues arise in the morning, so have those low beams on and allow for extra time to make it to your destination. The marine layer may be dense enough to produce drizzle for some portions of the Central Coast. Areas north of Point Conception and inland will see clearing and more sunshine by the evening. Clouds remain stubborn near the beaches and temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s. It will be feeling like summer for the interior as some places warm past 90 degrees. Stay hydrated!

A significant warming trend begins Friday into the weekend. A strong high pressure system arrives and brings hot and dry air with it. Some interior areas will warm back into the 90s and triple digits while the marine layer will keep beach communities in the 60s and 70s. Some Heat Advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service, so practice heat safety!