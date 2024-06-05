Above normal temperatures continue Thursday

We will continue to see overall above normal temperatures this week, especially for the interior parts of our region. Our coastal areas' temperatures will be cooler by comparison, as they are moderated by the marine layer and onshore flow.

Inland heat will continue through Thursday. Heat advisories remain in place for San Luis Obispo County and the Cuyama Valley, both in effect until 8pm Thursday with dangerously hot conditions upwards of 100 degrees.

All our local areas will experience some cooling on Friday and into Saturday. More slight cooling on Friday and more pronounced cooling on Saturday. The marine layer will slowly move more inland the rest of the work week as well, lingering in the mornings and nights.

Clouds will remain stubborn in the afternoon for our coastal areas this week. Moderate to strong onshore flow will create some gusty southwesterly winds.

Sunday is expected to be the coolest day of this upcoming week with another warming trend set to kick off on Monday through Wednesday for most areas.