Thermometers jump Tuesday

The official start of summer is just a few weeks away but a mini heat wave is here for the Central Coast! Were tracking a potent high pressure system and heat dome over Southern California, bringing hot and dry air to the region. Areas right out of our coverage zone could break daily temperature records. Highs near the beaches will range in the upper 60s and mid 70s, dependent of the marine layer coverage. Valleys warm into the 70s and 80s while the far interior reaches 80s and middle 90s. Practice heat and fire safety today!

Head out to the coast Wednesday, as it will likely be one of the hottest days of the week! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting at 10am. This means you should limit your outdoor activities, and hydrate as temperatures climb over triple digits. We will likely have some cloud cover in the morning by the beaches which will give way to partly/mostly sunny skies by the evening. Winds will be breezy at times.

Thursday will be the hottest day for the interior as high pressure continues to shift to the east. Thermometers will skyrocket into the upper 90s and triple digits for some areas while we stay lucky with 70s by the beaches. We begin to cool off slightly as high pressure exits the area, just in time for the weekend! Highs stay above average but it will be picture perfect.