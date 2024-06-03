Warm temperatures continue Tuesday

An excessive heat watch is going in effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. Dangerously hot conditions expected there with temperatures possible up to 108 degrees in some parts of the valley there.

A warming trend is expected across the region through Wednesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains through 3:00 am on Tuesday. Up to 35 mph winds are expected there with some gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is also in effect for Ventura County mountains through 3:00 am Tuesday with 25-55 mph winds expected.

High pressure is building and onshore flow is weakening overall.

Warmest temperatures are expected in the interior portions of our region with temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will be more moderate near the coast with some low clouds, fog and moderate onshore flow.

Strong winds are expected in our mountain areas.

Most temperatures were higher in our area Monday than on Sunday by a few degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overall on Tuesday. Low clouds and fog will move into the central coast rather quickly Wednesday evening. Gusty offshore flow is expected through Thursday.

A cooling trend is expected Friday through Monday.