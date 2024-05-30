Tracking a toasty interior with mild and gray skies near the beaches Thursday

As of early Thursday morning, the Hill Fire has reached 1,383 acres and 50% containment. While this is a huge improvement, gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fire fuels will only add to the fires strength. High pressure sits over Southern California, helping the interior warm into the upper 80s and low 90s today. Sunny skies will keep humidity down and breezy winds will increase fire dangers, make sure to practice fire safety. Due to the jump in containment, the fire is producing less smoke and air quality will not be a concern. The marine layer keeps skies gray near the coasts and temperatures will be back into the 60s and low 70s for the valleys. Clearing will be tricky today and its possible some areas will only see an hour or so of sunshine.

Friday looks to be copy and paste. The marine layer will struggle to clear near the beaches while the interior will be sunny and hot. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s near the coast while 80s and even a handful of 90s are expected for the interior. Winds will be breezy at times but minimal impact is expected.

Saturday will be rinse and repeat. May Gray turns into June Gloom and temperatures will be within a few degrees of previous days. Another warming trend kicks off Monday into the first half of next week and its possible some areas will get back into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.