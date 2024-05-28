Tracking a warming trend Tuesday into the workweek

Expect to wake up to more clouds and fog Tuesday morning. Be prepared for visibility concerns as you head out the door for work. Fog will clear rather quickly and mostly sunny skies prevail by the evening. We will be tracking breezy winds this evening, keep this in mind if you are traveling near the Gaviota Coast or if you have any outdoor patio furniture. Temperatures will warm a few degrees from yesterday, middle to upper 60s near the beaches and a few degrees above average inland nearing 70s and 80s.

Winds stay strong Wednesday morning, but not quite strong enough to hold back the marine layer. Due to high pressure and a warming trend, we will still see areas of dense clouds and fog as well. Temperatures near the beaches warm into the upper 60s, valleys warm into the 70s and 80s for the interior.

Copy and paste conditions Thursday. High pressure begins to exit the area but the warm and dry air will still keep temperatures toasty and will cause foggy mornings. We should see similar clearing patterns for the second half of the workweek and temperatures will be within a degree or two. Get outside and go for a walk each afternoon!