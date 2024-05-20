A bleak and breezy Monday morning, slight PM clearing

Expect a cool, cloudy and calm Monday ahead. As you head out the door you may run into areas of patchy fog and some pockets of drizzle. Grab a jacket if your near the beaches, as temperatures will be well below average today. Highs will struggle to warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s. The interior will make it back into the 70s, meaning temperatures will range from 6-12 degrees below average.

More fog and clouds develop Tuesday morning and we may see a little misting. Clouds will be slow to clear near the beaches while interior will clear much quicker than last weekend. Winds pick back up and will be just below advisory levels.

Wednesday appears to be the best day of the week! We will see warmer temperatures, sunnier skies and calm winds. Get outside while you can be cause the sun wont last long. By Thursday morning the relentless May Gray pattern returns. Clouds stick with the coast throughout the workweek and possibly stick around into the weekend.