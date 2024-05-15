Thursday morning will see damp conditions and a gloomy afternoon

Winds pick up Wednesday night bringing more clouds and fog. Along the coast, low clouds and cooler than average temperatures remain through Thursday.

Pockets of drizzle and mist can be expected for the morning commute. It is unlikely that clearing will happen and overcast skies are in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the mid to high 60s along the coast. For the valley areas temperatures will be in low to mid 70s, while the interior will have temperatures mid to high 70s.

By Friday and into the weekend, conditions will be slightly warmer and temperatures increase by a couple degrees. Gloomy weather is in the forecast throughout the weekend and into the following work week.