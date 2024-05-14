Low clouds and cooler temperatures for Wednesday

Overcast skies and cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Wednesday. During the morning commute, mist and light drizzle is expected and visibility will be low.

Northwesterly winds strengthen causing stubborn clouds and slightly cooler conditions.

Temperatures for the coastal areas on Wednesday will be in the mid to high 60s, the valleys will have temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The interior will be a little warmer in the high 70s to low 80s.

By Thursday, high pressure will make its way through to the region which will bring a slight increase in temperatures and the chance for clearer skies on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday and Sunday the coast will notice more cloud cover with the chance of drizzle.