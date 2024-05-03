A cooler and cloudier Saturday with late-season rain chances

Friday night and Saturday morning will have a dense marine layer and possible limited visibility for some on the Central Coast. The cooling trend will continue this weekend with a chance of light rain, especially up north.

Rain will start in the northern San Luis Obispo County around lunchtime on Saturday. It will reach southern areas around dinnertime. Rainfall totals will be a quarter of an inch or less. The northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County could see a little more rain. Some of the South Coast may not get any rain at all.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to drop. Highs will be in the 60s across coastal and valley areas, with 40s and 50s during the early morning.

Gusty west to northwest winds will stir up, getting especially strong in the Santa Ynez Valley and in southern Santa Barbara county. Wind gusts have a potential to reach 55 mph, making wind advisories likely.

The storm will pass to the east on Sunday and onshore flow will weaken, which will bring clearer skies to most of our region. A nice, warm and sunny work week will follow the unseasonably cold weekend. However, there will likely still be a May Gray marine layer in at least the night to morning hours each day.