Rain showers linger into Thursday

There are lingering showers across the Central Coast as we transition between storm systems. This last storm brought over 50 inches of snow into the mountain areas in the last week. Temperatures are to remain cool for the next few days.

This next storm system is moving quickly and should make its way across and past the Central Coast before the end of the night. It'll move into Los Angeles County in the late night hours.

Though the storm system will pass through the region quickly, rain amounts may be heavy at times. Models show about ¼ inch to ½ inch expected in most of the region on Wednesday.

We have a coastal flood advisory in effect for Central Coast and Ventura County Beaches through 12:00 p.m. Friday. Breaking waves can cause injury and flooding to low-lying areas like beaches and parking lots.

There is also a high surf advisory in effect until the same time period until Friday. Waves are expected to peak between 10 and 16 feet on the Central Coast and between 7 to 10 feet on the Ventura County Coast. Additionally, there is a beach hazard statement on the south coast with waves up to 6 feet.

Rain showers will linger into Thursday. High temperatures will stay into mid to upper 50s. There will be a strong breeze across the region for much of the day.

There is a winter storm warning in effect through 8:00 a.m. Thursday, which is projected to bring a couple more inches of snow above 4,000 feet. There is also a winter weather advisory for the same time period in the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and the Southern Venture County Mountains.

Friday we are drying out and our skies are clearing. There may be an isolated shower or snow shower in the mountains. Temperatures will warm slightly Friday.

Warming will continue over the weekend. Conditions will stay dry well into next week with mild temperatures reaching up to the mid 60s.