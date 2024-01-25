Morning fog and clouds give way to bright skies and warmer temperatures Thursday

Dense fog developed late Wednesday night, due to the latest moisture and clear skies. The marine layer and fog is so dense that it is producing a little drizzle this morning. While this rain is not from yesterdays storm system, we still have a very slight chance for pop up light showers early in the morning, but by midday those chances diminish back to zero. Once clouds clear out, it will be a very pleasant afternoon! Bright skies and warmer temperatures may entice you to head to the coast but be aware, a High Surf Advisory is still in effect. Coastal flooding may still be an issue up until Friday evening, so make sure to stay away from low lying beaches, especially during high tide.

High pressure brings some areas of clouds and fog Friday morning, but warmer temperatures and sunny skies by the afternoon. Friday sparks a warming trend that will have our highs back into the 70s by the weekend!

Saturday and Sunday will be some of the nicest days we have seen yet. Most of the Central Coast will have above average temperatures and it will be the perfect beach day, assuming the High Surf Advisory has expired. Monday through the first half of next week appear to be warm and dry.