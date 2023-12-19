Wednesday’s storm poses danger of flooding and other severe impacts

The first storm is still on track to bring light rain showers Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. However, our second storm is taking a slower track. It is possible we will see severe impacts from this storm.

The first heavy band of rain fall will reach the Central Coast by mid-morning on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will migrate to eastern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties by the mid-afternoon. It will then stall over Ventura County in the later evening hours.

Because of the position of the upper low to the west of Los Angeles and the southerly winds associated with this second system, we will see enhanced rainfall. Most rain totals will fall between 2 to 4 inches, but south-facing slopes and foothills could see up to 8 inches in isolated areas.

Rainfall rates will mostly stay between a third to two thirds of an inch per hour. However, if thunderstorms occur, we could see rain rates peak at one inch per hour. Higher rain rates raise the risk of debris flow around recent burn scars, especially at the South Fire burn scar in Ventura County.

There is a flood watch in effect for all counties from 10:00 pm Tuesday through 4:00 am Friday. With long durations of heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding around roadways, creeks, or streams. There is also potential for rock or mudslides on mountain or canyon roads. Take extra caution driving and expect delays.

Southerly and southeasterly winds will be strong during this storm. Gusts will likely peak around 50 mph.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will continue into Thursday. A few lighter showers could linger into Friday. High temperatures will be in the 60s through the end of the week.

The holiday weekend is looking to be dry and chilly. Christmas Day on Monday is also looking to remain dry and beautiful, and perhaps a little warmer. There may be more stormy weather ahead later next week.