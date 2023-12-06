Cooler and moist air arrives Wednesday, tracking possible rain Thursday

Atmospheric river number one moves into the Pacific Northwest today, while main impacts remain to the north, this system will influence our conditions for the day. We will see a slight increase in clouds mainly in San Luis Obispo County, more moist air and cooler temperatures. Highs here in Santa Barbara cool around 8 degrees and elsewhere could cool anywhere from 5-10 degrees. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. By the evening, a line of storms impacting the Pacific Northwest and Northern California will extend south and could bring some drizzly conditions. There will be a slight chance for showers arriving overnight, but rain amount would be trace if any made it to land.

Clouds increase Thursday as the cold front extends south and brings a 20% chance of showers to the area. Most models show the viewing area staying nice and dry with some showers over the ocean. We cannot rule out a pop up system as the atmosphere will be unstable and the ingredients for a small amount of rain will be present. If rain did develop, it would be trace amounts and no more than a tenth of an inch. Cooler and moist are will remain over the area causing a cooldown, where highs will only be in the middle to upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be northerly and strong.

By Friday an area of high pressure will build in right off the Central Coast, shielding us from the next few series of storms. This will also clear clouds out of the area and will begin to warm temperatures into the weekend. Expect a mild Saturday and Sunday with most areas back up into the 70s by Monday.