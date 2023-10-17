Summer-like weather through midweek

Tuesday was a warmer day than Monday, with warm daytime temperatures that are well above seasonal average. The hot and dry weather pattern will linger through midweek, with Thursday forecast to be the warmest day of the week. The unseasonably warm weather is because of a ridge of high pressure over the area, along with the presence of offshore trends.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s along the coast, with highs warming up to the 90s for inland communities on Wednesday. There will be some patchy cloud cover for coastal areas, but most of it should dissipate by the early afternoon.

Relief from the toasty temperatures will arrive Friday, with further cooling on deck for the weekend. The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and onshore flow will replace the strong offshore flow. Temperatures over the weekend will be much cooler as a result, with low clouds and fog expected to return for the Central Coast. After the cooldown takes place, temperatures will still be above average.