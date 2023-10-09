Northerly winds will get stronger Tuesday

A cold front is working through NorCal, bringing some upper-level cloud cover. With moderate onshore flow, we will also get extensive low-level cloud cover through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Northerly winds will get stronger tonight. A wind advisory is in effect from 6:00 pm Monday to 3:00 AM Tuesday on the Southwest Coast and in the west Santa Ynez Range. It will go into affect again from 2:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 am Thursday. Gusts will be 45 to 50 mph.

Additionally, a wind advisory will run from 10:00 am Tuesday to 9:00 am Wednesday in the east Santa Ynez Range, Santa Barbara County mountains, and south Ventura County mountains. There will also be a wind advisory from noon to 8:00 pm Tuesday on the Central Coast. Gusts will be up to 45 mph.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the 50s across the board. Highs on the coast will be in the mid 60s to upper 70s, coolest on the Central Coast. Highs inland will also be in the 70s.

A series of weak fronts will continue through midweek, and may even create some drizzle Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. Post-frontal north winds Tuesday & Wednesday may be stronger, likely triggering more advisories.

Winds shift offshore Thursday. At the same time, a weak and brief ridge will build into the West Coast. Temperatures will warm slightly.

A broad trough then will hit the West Coast Friday and flow moves back onshore. This is also temporary, as another ridge over the weekend will create more warming and make for shallower marine layer.