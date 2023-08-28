Tracking a mini heat wave Monday

An area of high pressure will build in over Southern California today causing a mini heatwave. Temperatures throughout the region will be well above average and due to the heat expected inland, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning. The warning is set for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains along with the eastern Santa Ynez mountain range and begins at 10am Monday until 8pm Tuesday. For the surrounding areas including Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo mountains and extending toward inland Ventura County the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that goes into effect from 10am Monday until 8pm Tuesday. Along with the heat, winds will be a concern this evening as well. Sundowners with gusts of 50+MPH can be expected near the Gavitoa Coast. Gusty winds along with the heat create increased fire danger for our Monday.

The heat continues Tuesday, with temperatures ranging around 10 degrees above average for inland areas. High pressure continues to keep the region toasty with highs climbing up into the 80s near the beaches and 90s to triple digits inland. Heat advisories and the excessive heat watch remain in effect until 8pm, so keep this in mind and practice heat safety.

Wednesday will still be warm throughout the region, temperatures may cool by a few degrees but will still be above average. We will finally see a noticeable break in the heat by Thursday, and temperatures continue to cool by a few degrees each day into the weekend. We will start the month of September below average.