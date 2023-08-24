Below average temperatures Thursday

The atmosphere is on a strict routine this week. Very minimal day to day change has made this forecast rather predictable. The heat dome continues to dominate the eastern half of the United States, a low pressure system brings rain and impacts to Arizona, while normal summer conditions persist here. A deep marine layer developed Wednesday night producing very small amounts of drizzle early Thursday morning. Fog will be slower to clear, but by the evening the whole Central Coast will be bright. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as onshore flow strengthens. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Temperatures fluctuate slightly Friday but the main topic of discussion will be winds. We start the day with morning fog and clouds, then sunshine in the evening. Once the sun starts to set, winds pick up. It looks as though winds will be strong enough to produce wind gusts of 40+ MPH near the Gaviota Coast. No wind advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service at this time.

Saturday is when temperatures start to increase yet again. Long range models show the high pressure system moving towards the west by Sunday causing a noticeable warmup. Temperatures will be back in the triple digits for inland areas. Other than warmer temperatures, sky cover will remain the same with foggy morning and sunny evenings.