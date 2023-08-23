Fair weather set to continue Thursday

It's a fair weather week - quiet and calm! Then, we will have a good warmup into next week! California is between a large upper high in the Central US and an upper low in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

We will likely start to form another marine layer on the Central Coast, though it will be less prevalent, if present at all, on the South Coast. Thursday's temperatures will cool down and skies will be slower to clear with stronger onshore flow.

Thursday morning, low temperatures will be in the 50s to 60s everywhere. Highs will be mostly in the 70s on the coast, though some Central Coast beaches will stick to the 60s. It will be in the mid 80s to 90s inland.

Friday's temperatures will remain slightly below normal. Sundowner winds will grow stronger Friday night on the Southwest Coast.

The upper high in the Central US will push westward over the weekend and into next week. Offshore trends will keep skies a bit clearer of low clouds, and any marine layer will stay confined to the coast, potentially creating dense pockets of fog.

With the high on the move, temperatures will warm quickly. We will be above average by Sunday, and next Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next seven. Several interior areas will reach above 100 degrees.