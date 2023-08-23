Warming nicely this Wednesday

We saw a beautiful sunrise on Tuesday morning and yet another gorgeous sunrise is on tap here in Santa Barbara this Wednesday. While skies stay rather clear here, other areas will see dense fog early on throughout the region. Visibility will be reduced, so it is advised to have your low beams on and to take your time to make it to your destination. Once the fog clear out, it'll be another bright, breezy and beautiful day. Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the week as the high pressure system to the east shift slightly into the region. Temperatures heat into the 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s and 90s inland.

The heat dome that has been impacting the eastern half of the US will also dominate the weather here towards the Central Coast for the next few days. While it begins to weaken on Thursday, onshore flow will strengthen, meaning some cooling. We will be below average, but not for too long.

Temperatures begin to warm back up Friday through the weekend. Very stagnant weather and minimal day to day change is expected into next week. Morning fog and evening clearing can be expected as well so make sure to have sunscreen, sunglasses and enjoy!