A calm & beautiful Tuesday ahead

Minimal cloud cover developed last night as the remnants of Hilary completely moved out of the region. Due to the recent wet weather and without overnight clouds the chance for radiation fog to develop is high. Depending on wind, the marine layer could develop with clouds hugging the beaches. Models show winds on the lighter side, supporting this hypothesis. Temperatures fir the day will be similar to Monday if not a few degrees of warming.

The high pressure to the east will be back in control of the weather for the next week. Depending on where and when the high pressure system moves, interior areas will warm and cool. Along the coast we will be keeping an eye on onshore and offshore winds along with this high pressure system to see how temperatures will change. By Wednesday we will see weaker offshore winds and a stronger heat dome meaning temperatures will warm even further.

A trough moves in on Thursday, pushing the high pressure system back towards the east and causing temperatures to cool by a few degrees. These cooler temperatures will persist into the weekend, with more sunshine as well! Make sure to get outside and enjoy!