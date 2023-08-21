A wet & windy Monday morning

Tropical storm Hilary brought record breaking rain to almost all locations throughout the Central Coast Sunday evening. The storm has since tracked north and moved out of the region but will leave an abundance of moisture in its wake. Light showers and isolated storms can be expected in the morning, producing minimal rain and dissipating after lunch time. It'll be a very humid and muggy Monday with some fog developing as well. Once showers begin to clear out, clouds will break up with more sunshine by the evening. Temperatures for the day will be average and into the 60s and 70s near the coast. Inland areas will see temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

Go ahead and put those umbrellas away as we will stay dry this Tuesday. We have the slight chance for pop up showers to form in the mountains due to instability and increased moisture from Hilary but showers will be fast moving and producing moderate rain. This is something to monitor but near the coast, staying dry with pockets of dense fog and the marine layer in the morning. After lunch we will see clouds decreasing and sunnier skies with temperatures warming as well. It'll be another average August day.

Stagnant and calm weather persists into Wednesday and throughout the workweek. Onshore flow will increase keeping temperatures right on average for this time in August. We fall into a pattern of foggy mornings, better clearing each evening and staying dry.