Short and sweet warm up underway

A brief warm up is well underway, with the hottest conditions of the week expected on Wednesday. High pressure continues to move westward and onshore flow continues to weaken, with the highest temperatures away from the coast. Daytime high temperatures have transitioned to being above seasonal average for the next several days.

The pattern of night to morning low clouds and fog will continue for coastal areas. It can be dense at times and cause visibility issues, but should clear nicely as the afternoon progresses. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 90s and triple digits inland. Along the coast, highs will range between the mid-to-low 60s and get up to the low 80s for the South Coast.

Temperatures will remain warm until Thursday, before temperatures cool down. The remnants of another tropical storm can potentially bring rain chances to the region by Sunday into early next week. As we approach the weekend, models will have a better idea of the timing and volume of rain expected.