Another toasty Tuesday

Dense fog developed Monday night and will stick to the coast through the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has not yet issued a Dense Fog Advisory, but I would not be surprised if they did issue one early this Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm by a degree or two this Tuesday with highs reaching into the 70s and 80s near the beaches and 80s inland. Calm winds, sunny evening skies and another typical August day can be expected.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Max temperatures will be above average for this time in August. Inland areas will see temperatures back up in the triple digits. Make sure to hydrate and have sunscreen if you plan on being outside!

Onshore winds pick up Thursday, cooling temperatures off by a few degrees. These winds will keep temperatures for the Central Coast right on average through the weekend. We will stay nice and dry with plenty of sunshine. One thing to keep an eye on is going to be tropical storm developing off the coast of Mexico. Some of these storms could track north and bring moisture into the region. Longer range models show tropical storm Greg could move into the region causing the slight chance for showers to develop. Details need to be ironed out but The First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring this throughout the workweek.