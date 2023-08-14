A mild Monday ahead

We are falling into a very stagnant weather pattern this week with very minimal day to day change. The Central Coast will sit in the middle of a low pressure system to the west and a high pressure system to the east, meaning some pleasant and rather normal August conditions. Clouds developed late last night and will hang around the coast for the first part of the day. The marine layer and fog will start to burn off giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures warm and highs will be in the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

We will see another degree or two of warming Tuesday. The marine layer and clouds will appear by the morning and vanish by lunch. Winds will be something to keep an eye on as sundowners are expected near the Gaviota coast but look to be below advisory levels.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures climb above average. Onshore winds strengthen Thursday, so expect a couple degrees of cooling. Minimal day to day change into the weekend.