Temperatures increase as we head towards the weekend

Offshore flow will remain in place across the region into next week and keep a dry weather pattern in place. Periods of gusty Santa Ana winds are expected through next week. A warming trend will develop through the period, possibly turning significantly warmer by the middle of next week. Expect highs for next week to be in the 70s.

Persistent Santa Ana pattern continues today and will be here through next week while high pressure strengthens across the west coast and temperatures warm.

Friday another burst of northeast flow will arrive before weakening but still breezy on Saturday. Expecting this event to be of the moderate variety, a wind advisory has been issued for Ventura County from 10PM Thursday night until 2PM Saturday.

Highs will gradually climb over the next few days with this weekend bringing us above normal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies are here to stay and next week high temperatures will be primarily in the 70s. Little hope for precipitation for at least two weeks out.