Tuesday evening forecast Feb. 1

Temperatures continue to drop just slightly as we are seeing mid-to-low 60s for most areas. Besides the below average temperatures we continue to see throughout the central coast, everyone's forecast is remaining stable through the rest of the week; however, we can expect to see dry and warmer conditions starting by the weekend and early portions of next week.

As for wind, which has been a focal point for the end of January and now the beginning of February, it continues to stay moderate but gusts are in higher ranges. We will expect to see continued northerly flow into tonight, which will move those stubborn clouds that are staying put for the afternoon.

By the overnight hours, those northerly winds will flip into northeasterly winds further down in Ventura County. With those winds coming overnight, Santa Ana winds are now in our forecast for Wednesday into the weekend. It is the start of another period of gusty offshore winds.