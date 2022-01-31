Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Monday evening forecast Jan. 31

Cooler conditions added with moderate fog will come through today through Tuesday morning. That fog and overcast forecast will be pushed down south by Tuesday afternoon, however, with northerly winds returning Tuesday afternoon and remaining moderate through the end of the week.

Those winds are just the beginning to a decently windy week with northerly winds Tuesday and Santa Ana winds continuing Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the winds, cold air advection will enhance the winds slightly.

Besides the winds, the forecast is staying pretty consistent as it has been majority of this month. We continue to see mid-to-low highs across the coast and freezing temperatures popping into our forecast in the later portion of the night. The cloud coverage we see today will prevail into tomorrow afternoon.

