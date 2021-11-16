Santa Maria-Bonita School District to hire more staff

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is looking to hire a variety of employees.

Currently there are nearly a dozen job types available with the school district.

These include openings for substitutes, nurses, food service workers and health assistants.

Other job openings are custodial substitutes, clerical support and student supervision aides.

Administrators are hopeful to fill these positions in the near future.

To apply for a job with the school district log on to:

https://www.smbsd.org/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1527929993966&vdid=i21b1wthbvs