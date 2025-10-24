Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 7:14 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love Your drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch across the region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other factors.

This will be the 19th mission for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, NROL-48, and nine prior Starlink missions.