Vandenberg Launches Tranche 1 of Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecutre

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a beautiful morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base, creating ideal conditions for today's launch of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture's (PWSA) Tranche 1.

The PWSA is referred to by the Space Development Agency (SDA) as "a constellation of hundreds of satellites in low-earth orbit," which will maintain the U.S. Space Force's advantage in space and increase the capacity of real-time military personnel communications from ground to air, naval, and space forces.

This complex network of satellites will enhance the functioning of existing tactical data links including Link 16 – the primary military communication protocol since the 1970s – and it will lay foundations for breaking ground on further military communications.

A series of "Tranches," beginning with the demonstration and testing satellites in Tranche 0 two years ago, are delivering these satellites – also known as space vehicles – into their low orbit positions.

Tranche 1's payload provides regional persistence for Link 16, advanced missile tracking and warning, as well as beyond-line-of-sight targeting for the warfighter.

Known as "The Initial Warfighting Capability Tranche," this will be paving the way for Tranche 2, "Full Warfighter Capability," which is estimated to launch between 2026 and 2027.

Once in orbit, the Tranche 1 satellites will be operated from two SDA space operations centers, one at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, and the other from Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.