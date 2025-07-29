Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:15 pm
Published 4:34 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 19 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, July 30. The launch window opens at 11:39 a.m. and will remain open until 12:39 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch on X (formerly known as Twitter) or here.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

During the launch, there is a possibility that people along the Central Coast may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the mission, but that will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

This will be the 27th mission for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, Transporter-13, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, and fifteen prior Starlink launches.

Article Topic Follows: Vandenberg Space Force Base
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
spaceport
Starlink satellites
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content