Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 19 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, July 30. The launch window opens at 11:39 a.m. and will remain open until 12:39 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch on X (formerly known as Twitter) or here.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

During the launch, there is a possibility that people along the Central Coast may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the mission, but that will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

This will be the 27th mission for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, Transporter-13, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, and fifteen prior Starlink launches.