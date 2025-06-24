Vandenberg Space Force Base to Open New Public Museum at Site of Former Marshallia Ranch Golf Course

VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. - Vandenberg Space Force Base is holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon to mark the opening of its newly relocated Space and Missile Technology Center at the site of the former Marshallia Ranch Golf Course.

According to the base, the new attraction will highlight Vandenberg's pivotal contributions to space and missile development, showcasing the pioneers and groundbreaking programs that have shaped the U.S. Air Force an Space Force.

Tuesday's invitation-only ceremony will include remarks from U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, commander of Space Launch Delta 30.

The new center will replace an existing facility that has been established for many years within the gates of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Once open to the public, the new center will allow for easier access and availability for the community to visit since it is located outside the main gate.

The Space and Missile Technology Center will include a museum that is located with the former clubhouse for the Marshallia Ranch Golf Course.

Once a well-known and popular golf course for 58 years, Marshallia Ranch closed in 2017 due to rising operational costs, particularly with water usage.

Now, the course will have a second life as a new public attraction that will include other future attractions besides the museum, including launch viewing facilities, STEM outreach programs, walking trails and more.

