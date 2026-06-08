Local Studio Brings Family-Focused Art Programs to Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A long-time State Street art studio is expanding its reach with new family programming in Santa Barbara.

The Painted Cabernet is adding classes for kids, teens, and parents to create together.

New summer camps and outdoor painting sessions are part of the rollout.

The goal is to re-energize downtown through shared creative experiences.

The expansion comes after years of change along State Street, pushing businesses to rethink how they connect with the community.

Summer is expected to be the busiest launch period, with new camps designed to give kids a hands-on creative outlet while school is out.

Inside the studio, instructors guide guests through step-by-step painting sessions built for all skill levels.

Outdoor patio painting is also part of the expansion, giving guests a new way to experience art in an open-air setting.

The Painted Cabernet hopes the new direction keeps creativity at the center of downtown life year-round.

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