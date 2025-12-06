Mammoth sponsor videos Hyundai Palisade at top of the mountain

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KEYT) Skier and snowboarders are flocking to mammoth and enjoying the runs that are open thanks to storms in Sierra and man made snow.

Members of the Marine Corps Warfare Training Center from Bridgeport skied on telemark skies and spent the week training at the Mammoth Mountain Inn.

Camera crews with Mammoth sponsor Hyundai shot a new Palisade SUV at McCoys and later at the top of the gondola.

That'S where advanced skiers and snowboarders go for steep runs and to enjoy the view.

Devon Stillwell is an Ikon pass holder who knows how to make the most of the conditions.

"It is fun it is a little crusty at the top the wind pushes some of the snow down to the bottom so it is a little fluffy down at the bottom so one you get past that initial descent fine."

A sign at the peak marks its 11,053 foot elevation.

It is a great place to take pictures.

Youngsters on the Mammoth Mountain Ski and Snowboard Team and others practiced their move in a new Unbound terrain area.

Instructors, who include a great granddaughter of Mammoth founder Dave McCoy, are teaching the next generation.

Perry Rampant teaches in Mammoth during the winter in the U.S. and in Australia during the winters there. Rampart said he hasn't seen summer in four years.

He is teaching snowboarding this season.

"Yeah just come have a chat, whatever you want to learn we are happy to help out any abilities or age groups we can help you with whatever you want to learn keep you safe," said Rampant.

Kids Ski Free week is the second week of December, but you don't have to be a kid to enjoy seeing the Woolly the mascot.

Woolly shreds on skis or a snowboard and rings a cowbell during stops for photos.

A video crew shot a promo with Woolly, too.

When the lifts close, visitors can head to The Village at Mammoth to see the tree.

Visitors and locals alike are hoping to see a white Christmas in just a few weeks.