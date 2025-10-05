Santa Barbara Open is a hit with volleyball players

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Barbara Open tournament directors Jordy Dyer and Ari Garner of 805 Beach just wrapped up a successful 3-day competition.

"We're doing the Santa Barbara Open here at East Beach. It's the first time we've got a big beach volleyball tournament in Santa Barbara in over a decade," said Dyer.

"805 Beach is so happy and humble to help bring back high level beach volleyball to the beaches of Santa Barbara," said Garner.

The athletes are happy, too.

Geena Urango and Mariah Whalen are the Women's Tournament champs.

"A lot of athletes don't have the opportunities to live out here in California or be able to train with other athletes, and this is a lot of where good becomes great," said Urango.

I had someone showed me a photo back from when the tour was big, and this whole beach was flooded with people," said Whalen.

Thomas Hurst and Gage Bussey are the Men's Tournament champs.

"So blessed to be here in front of in this beautiful beach with all these beautiful fans," sad Bussey.

Jordy Dyer said the best pros from all over the country took part during perfect weather.

" The vibe is great and couldn't ask for more," said Dyer.

Thomas Hurst says event like this are needed.

"These events are the backbone of our country being good at the sport. without these events, nobody has the opportunities to become that next level player. And that's super important for USA volleyball as a whole," said Hurst.

They intend to bring more high level beach volleyball to the beach for years to come.