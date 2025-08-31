Skip to Content
C Street Classic brings surf community together

C Street Classic brings surf community together in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The C Street Classic wrapped up 2 days of competition, on what felt like a tropical weekend in Ventura.

The C Street Classic, named after California Street where surfers like to catch waves, started as a longboard competition decades ago.

The women's longboard finals started early Sunday morning.

People watched some of the women hang ten, as they say, from the beach.

The surfers had some tough competition.

Nya Hudspeth of Oahu, Hawaii took first place in the 20-35 age group contest.

The winners and scoring for all the heats can be found posted on the event's website at https://cstreetclassic.com

