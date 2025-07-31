Summer Bummer! Santa Barbara Foresters sent home after quarterfinal loss at NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kansas. - Few could have seen this loss coming.

After steamrolling their way into the quarterfinals at the National Baseball Congress World Series, the Santa Barbara Foresters seemed poised to add another championship to their record total.

But the Foresters were upset by the Lonestar Kraken 6-4 in the elimination quarterfinal round and end the season 27-11.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning the Foresters got off the mat with three runs showing the heart of a champion.

Easton Moomau doubled in Cole Chamberlain to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Moments later Brenton Clark slugged his first home run of the summer, a clutch two-run, game-tying blast to right field.

(Brenton Clark celebrates with his teammates after his game-tying home run. NBC Tournament).

But the Kraken responded with two runs in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double.

The Foresters went 1,2,3 in the bottom of the ninth inning as they see their season end in the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

The Foresters have an NBC Tournament record 10 championships.