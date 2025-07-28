SB 805 Water Polo makes podium in several divisions at JO’s
IRVINE, Calif. - Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club brought back plenty of hardware from session two of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.
Here are the results:
10s Coed: Ist Place in Championship Tournament, Gold Division.
10s Girls: 4th place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.
12 Girls: 3rd Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.
(12 Girls went 6-1 with only a semifinal shootout loss. Photo USA Water Polo).
14A Girls: 11th Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.
(14A Girls beat LB Shore Aquatics 12-6 to finish 11th. Photo Meg Watson).
14B Girls: 3rd Place in Classic Tournament, Silver Division.
(14B Girls beat CHAWP 12-10 in third place game).
16A Girls: 2nd Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division
(16A Girls went 6-1 in tournament, only losing in championship game to Newport Beach 13-8. Photo Conan Horton).
16B Girls: 21st in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.
16C Girls: 5th Place in Classic Tournament, Silver Division.
18A Girls: 5th Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.
(18A Girls went 5-2 in tournament. Photo Conan Horton).
18B Girls: Ist Place in Championship Tournament, Gold Division.