SB 805 Water Polo makes podium in several divisions at JO’s

DSC07746
Conan Horton
The 805 16A captured silver in Platinum Division
DSC06986
Conan Horton
Jules Horton converts 5-meter shot early in tournament
By
Published 8:57 pm

IRVINE, Calif. - Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club brought back plenty of hardware from session two of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.

Here are the results:

10s Coed: Ist Place in Championship Tournament, Gold Division.

10s Girls: 4th place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.

12 Girls: 3rd Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.

(12 Girls went 6-1 with only a semifinal shootout loss. Photo USA Water Polo).

14A Girls: 11th Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.

(14A Girls beat LB Shore Aquatics 12-6 to finish 11th. Photo Meg Watson).

14B Girls: 3rd Place in Classic Tournament, Silver Division.

(14B Girls beat CHAWP 12-10 in third place game).

16A Girls: 2nd Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division

(16A Girls went 6-1 in tournament, only losing in championship game to Newport Beach 13-8. Photo Conan Horton).

16B Girls: 21st in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.

16C Girls: 5th Place in Classic Tournament, Silver Division.

18A Girls: 5th Place in Championship Tournament, Platinum Division.

(18A Girls went 5-2 in tournament. Photo Conan Horton).

18B Girls: Ist Place in Championship Tournament, Gold Division.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

