Foresters dominate Menlo Park 12-0

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In an exciting showdown, the Foresters took down the Menlo Park “Legends,” clinching a decisive 12-0 victory in their final Friday home game of the season. The ‘Sters came out swinging, racking up six runs in the first two innings and holding the Legends scoreless, the entire game – a testament to their airtight defense and pitching.

The game kicked off with a tense standoff, but the intensity quickly escalated when Quincy Via was hit in the head by a 92 mph fastball. Fortunately, he walked it off, and Nic Abraham delivered an efficient top half of the inning on the mound.

The Foresters wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard. Xavier Esquer and Mic Paul both walked to start the inning, and Terrence Kiel ripped an RBI double to bring Esquer home. Clark followed with a clutch 3-1 RBI to score Paul, giving the ‘Sters an early lead.

The second inning kept the bats hot. Nate Castellon, in his first at-bat as a Forester, smashed an RBI double. Esquer and Kiel kept the pressure on with back-to-back doubles of their own, extending the lead and electrifying the crowd.

In the third, Caleb Hoover launched his first home run at Eddie Mathews Field, keeping the momentum alive. The offensive onslaught continued in the fourth inning, where the ‘Sters piled on four more runs to bring the score to 11-0.

Nic Abraham was virtually untouchable in his 6 innings of work. The Legends were unable to muster up any runs against him and only managed 4 baserunners, striking out as many times as they were on base.

More than half of the starting lineup had multiple hits by the end of the 6th, with Esquer, Kiel, Hoover, Vince Gamberdella, and Castellon all giving Menlo Park trouble each time they came to the plate.

The bullpen was just as dominant as Abraham, with Tag Andrews being the first out for Santa Barbara. He proceeded to quickly strike out the side, facing the minimum in the 7th. It was more of the same in the 8th for Andrews, who again faced the minimum, striking out another 2.

The rest of the game followed the same rhythm: dominant pitching, aggressive base running, and relentless at-bats. The ‘Sters controlled every aspect of the game from start to finish.

Andrew Guardino was last out for the ‘Sters, again making quick work of the Legends’ offense, securing the win for Santa Barbara.

Don’t miss the action, head to Eddie Mathews Field tomorrow, July 19th at 4:30 PM as the ‘Sters face the Legends again, in what promises to be another great showing for the ‘Sters.

(Article courtesy of Foresters/Olivia Hovorka).