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Santa Barbara - South County

Women & Equity Honored at Annual Women in Communications Luncheon

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today at 12:50 pm
Published 4:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - 'Powerful Voices, Purposeful Change – Women Leading Through Civic Engagement.'

That was the theme of this year's 18th Annual Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon at the Cabrillo Pavilion. Every year, the organization celebrates the women who make big impacts in their local communities.

Hundreds turned out for Thursday afternoon luncheon, bringing together female voices from various departments in communications.

This year, four women were awarded for 'leading through civic engagement' – with a focus on equity.

Honorees, Teresa Alvarez, Executive Director of the Carpinteria Children's Project, Primitiva Hernandez, Executive Director of 805UndocuFund, Viviana Marsano, Assistant Dean, Civic and Community Engagement, UCSB, and Julissa Peña, Executive Director, Immigrant Legal Defense Center, exemplify courage and fierce dedication to all residents throughout Santa Barbara County.

From aid and resources, to legal assistance, and child care– all four women have played key roles in protecting the region's undocumented community.

"Through their fierce commitment, adaptability, and compassion, these honorees have elevated critical conversations, empowered others to act, and inspired meaningful change," AWC Santa Barbara shared on its homepage.

News Channel's Tracy Lehr had the honor of emceeing the beachfront event.

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Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

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Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

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